Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

श्रीलंका के खिलाफ एकमात्र टी20 मैच में इन 11 खिलाड़ियों को मिल सकता है मौका

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:25 PM IST
predicted eleven of team india for oneoff t20 international

टीम इंडिया के लिए मौजूदा श्रीलंका दौरा शानदार रहा है। विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व वाली टीम इंडिया ने मेजबान टीम को अब तक एक भी जीत दर्ज नहीं करने दी है। पहले भारतीय टीम ने टेस्ट सीरीज 3-0 से जीती। इसके बाद उसने वन-डे सीरीज में श्रीलंका का 5-0 से क्लीन स्वीप किया।  श्रीलंका को इस सीरीज में चुनिंदा उपलब्धियां हाथ लगी जबकि टीम इंडिया ने खेल के हर विभाग में अपनी महारत साबित की। अब दोनों टीमों के बीच बुधवार को एकमात्र टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेला जाएगा। ऐसे में टीम इंडिया इन 11 खिलाड़ियों को आजमा सकती है:

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

team india breaking news

'गंभीर' कदम

गौतम ने उठाया 'गंभीर' कदम,  उठाएंगे  शहीद पुलिस कर्मी की बेटी की पढ़ाई का खर्च 

Cricketer Gautam Gambhir will bear education expenses of martyr abdul rasheeds daughter Johra

Most Viewed

धोनी बन गए ड्राइवर, टीम इंडिया ने मैदान पर खूब की मस्ती

dhoni drives the car awarded to jasprit bumrah
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

विराट, धोनी और बुमराह ने रचा इतिहास, आखिरी वन-डे में बने ये रिकॉर्ड्स

records made in india vs sri lanka cricket odi series
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

इन 5 हीरोज के दम पर टीम इंडिया ने श्रीलंका का किया क्लीन स्वीप

team indias five heroes helps team to win the decider against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

Also View

टी-20 मैच में बारिश का खतरा, टीम इंडिया श्रीलंका में यह इतिहास रचने से चूकेगी

india vs sri lanka: rains loom large over T-20 game in colombo
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +

वीडियो: विराट ने 30वां वन-डे शतक जड़ने के बाद बाएं हाथ से बल्लेबाजी की

video of virat playing shot while batting left handed
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +

टी-20 मैच में श्रीलंका दौरे का अंत 9-0 से करने उतरेगी विराट ब्रिगेड

india vs Sri lanka t-20 Colombo Match Preview: India set for total domination on tour with 9-0
  • बुधवार, 6 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
a journalist and a poet raghuvir sahay
काव्य चर्चा

रघुवीर सहाय: ख़बरों को कविता में पिरोने वाला कवि

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Ghazal
मेरे अल्फाज़

हमारी पाठक डॉ. नसीमा निशा कह रही हैं, मज़हब पहरेदार कहां है?

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

क्यों, म्यांमार को छोड़ना चाहते हैं रोहिंग्या मुसलमान, ये है वजह?

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

रोहिंग्या मामला: सत्ता में आते ही क्रांति भूल गईं आंग सान सू की

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

इराक और सीरिया के बाद सबसे ज्यादा भारत में मारे जाते हैं पत्रकार

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

आखिरकार पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश से किसे ख़तरा था, क्यों हुआ मर्डर?

Your Story has been saved!