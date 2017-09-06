बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीलंका के खिलाफ एकमात्र टी20 मैच में इन 11 खिलाड़ियों को मिल सकता है मौका
Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 03:25 PM IST
Photo Credit: hindustan times
टीम इंडिया के लिए मौजूदा श्रीलंका दौरा शानदार रहा है। विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व वाली टीम इंडिया ने मेजबान टीम को अब तक एक भी जीत दर्ज नहीं करने दी है। पहले भारतीय टीम ने टेस्ट सीरीज 3-0 से जीती। इसके बाद उसने वन-डे सीरीज में श्रीलंका का 5-0 से क्लीन स्वीप किया। श्रीलंका को इस सीरीज में चुनिंदा उपलब्धियां हाथ लगी जबकि टीम इंडिया ने खेल के हर विभाग में अपनी महारत साबित की। अब दोनों टीमों के बीच बुधवार को एकमात्र टी20 इंटरनेशनल मैच खेला जाएगा। ऐसे में टीम इंडिया इन 11 खिलाड़ियों को आजमा सकती है:
