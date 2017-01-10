बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
विराट कोहली की गैर मौजूदगी में यह खिलाड़ी संभाल सकता है टीम की कमान
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 03:32 PM IST
टीम इंडिया की कप्तनी छोड़ने के बाद महेंद्र सिहं धोनी की जगह विराट कोहली को टीम की कमान सौंपी गई। इस पद के लिए विराट पहले से ही सबकी पहली पसंद थे, इसलिए उनके चुने जाने पर किसी को भी हैरान नहीं हुई। धोनी की कप्तानी में टीम के उपकप्तान विराट कोहली अब टीम के अगुवा हैं। इसी के साथ टीम के उपकप्तान का स्थान रिक्त हैं। जानिए कौन-कौन संभाल सकते हैं कोहली की सेना में उपकप्तानी की भार:
