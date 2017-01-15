बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
तो अब इस वजह से भी ICC खिलाड़ियों को कर सकेगा सस्पेंड
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:03 PM IST
क्रिकेट के खेल में कुछ नायाब और अनोखे नियम बने हुए हैं। कुछ नियम ऐसी भी हैं, जिनके बारे में ज्यादातर लोगों को मालूम नहीं और इन्हीं नियमों के उल्लंघन के चलते खिलाड़ियों को सस्पेंड भी कर दिया जाता है। अब इसी सिलसिल में आईसीसी ने एक नया नियम निकाला है।
शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
