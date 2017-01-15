आपका शहर Close

तो अब इस वजह से भी ICC खिलाड़ियों को कर सकेगा सस्पेंड

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 07:03 PM IST
nternational players should wear new helmets or could be suspended by ICC

क्रिकेट के खेल में कुछ नायाब और अनोखे नियम बने हुए हैं। कुछ नियम ऐसी भी हैं, जिनके बारे में ज्यादातर लोगों को मालूम नहीं और इन्हीं नियमों के उल्लंघन के चलते खिलाड़ियों को सस्पेंड भी कर दिया जाता है। अब इसी सिलसिल में आईसीसी ने एक नया नियम निकाला है।

