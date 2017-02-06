कीवी कप्तान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया टीम को दी चेतावनी, भारत दौरे पर न करें ये गलती
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के खिलाफ तीन मैचों की चैपल हेडली सीरीज में 2-0 से जीत दर्ज करने के बाद न्यूजीलैंड के कप्तान केन विलियमसन ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को भारत दौरे पर सतर्क रहने के साथ-साथ कुछ गलतियां नहीं करने की सलाह दी है
