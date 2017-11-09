Download App
रणजी ट्रॉफी: बड़ौदा के खिलाफ नया इतिहास रचने उतरेगी मुंबई 

amarujala.com- Presented by: नवीन चौहान

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 01:37 AM IST
Mumbai will become first team to play 500 matches in Ranji Trophy 

रिकॉर्ड 41 बार रणजी ट्रॉफी का खिताब जीत चुकी मुंबई गुरुवार को बड़ौदा के खिलाफ अपने ही घर में एक नया इतिहास रचने जा रही है। वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जाने वाला ग्रुप सी का ये मैच रणजी ट्रॉफी इतिहास में मुंबई का 500वां मैच होगा। इस मुकाम पर पहुंचने वाली मुंबई पहली टीम है। टीम इंडिया को सबसे ज्यादा क्रिकेटर इसी टीम ने दिए हैं। आईए रणजी ट्रॉफी की सबसे सफल टीम के 500वें मैच के अवसर पर उससे जुड़े कुछ रोचक आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें। 

 

