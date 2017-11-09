रणजी ट्रॉफी: बड़ौदा के खिलाफ नया इतिहास रचने उतरेगी मुंबई
रिकॉर्ड 41 बार रणजी ट्रॉफी का खिताब जीत चुकी मुंबई गुरुवार को बड़ौदा के खिलाफ अपने ही घर में एक नया इतिहास रचने जा रही है। वानखेड़े स्टेडियम में खेला जाने वाला ग्रुप सी का ये मैच रणजी ट्रॉफी इतिहास में मुंबई का 500वां मैच होगा। इस मुकाम पर पहुंचने वाली मुंबई पहली टीम है। टीम इंडिया को सबसे ज्यादा क्रिकेटर इसी टीम ने दिए हैं। आईए रणजी ट्रॉफी की सबसे सफल टीम के 500वें मैच के अवसर पर उससे जुड़े कुछ रोचक आंकड़ों पर नजर डालें।
