आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जानिए महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने क्यों कहा, 'जारी रखूंगा कप्तानी'

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 05:23 PM IST
MS Dhoni Will Continue To Captain His IPL side and State In Domestic Circuit

हाल ही में टीम इंडिया की कप्तानी से अपना नाम वापिस लेने वाले महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने अपनी कप्तानी को लेकर एक बड़ा बयान दिया है। इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ पहले अभ्यास मैच के टॉस के दौरान बातचीत में धोनी ने अपनी कप्तान को लेकर काफी कुछ कहा।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

'आप' चुनावी दांव

मनीष सिसोदिया का बड़ा ऐलान, पंजाब में आप के सीएम उम्मीदवार होंगे केजरीवाल

manish sisodia declares kejriwal as punjab next cm candidate in mohali rally

Most Viewed

विराट कोहली की गैर मौजूदगी में यह खिलाड़ी संभाल सकता है टीम की कमान

Players Who Can Be Vice Captain of The Indian Cricket Team
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

विश्वकप में जीत दिलाने वाले खिलाड़ी पर जानलेवा हमला, चलीं तड़ातड़ गोलियां!

afghanistan cricketer escapes unhurt in gun attack in kabul
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

Chris Gayle Hospitalized After Partying Sehwag Asked What Happened To You
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

शाहरुख ने किस बात पर दी अपने बेटोंं को सिर काटने की धमकी?

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी का सुनहरा मौका, 19 जनवरी है आखिरी तारीख

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

अब नहीं होंगे कील, मुहांसे और फंगल इंफेक्शन, वैज्ञानिकों ने खोज निकाली ये जड़ी-बूटी

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

साल के 15 दिन ट्विंकल को छोड़ किसके साथ बिताते हैं अक्षय कुमार ?

﻿