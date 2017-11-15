बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
एमएस धोनी ने बताया, स्कूल में कौन सा सब्जेक्ट पढ़ने में सबसे ज्यादा मजा आता था
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 01:09 PM IST
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी पिछले एक दशक से टीम इंडिया के फैंस के हीरो बने हुए हैं। धोनी की कप्तानी में टीम इंडिया ने 2007 में वर्ल्ड टी20, 2011 में वर्ल्ड कप और 2013 में आईसीसी चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी का खिताब जीता। धोनी के नेतृत्व में टीम इंडिया ने टेस्ट रैंकिंग में नंबर-1 स्थान भी हासिल किया।
