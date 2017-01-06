आपका शहर Close

कप्तानी छोड़ने के बाद धोनी ने बंद कमरे में किया यह काम

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 01:20 PM IST
MS Dhoni Played FIFA on Play Station After Quitting Captaincy of Indian Team

बुधवार शाम महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने टीम इंडिया की वनडे और टी-20 कप्तानी भी छोड़ दी। अचानक लिए गए इस फैसले के बाद लोगों ने धोनी को शानदार कप्तानी के लिए बधाई दी और कई लोगों ने इस फैसले को काफी लोगों ने जल्दाबजी माना।

﻿