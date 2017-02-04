आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज की चेतावनी, कोहली को स्लेज करने से पहले सोच लें कंगारू

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:45 AM IST
Michael Hussey Warns Australia Not To Sledge Virat Kohli In Test Series

भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाली 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के लिए उलटी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है। हाल ही में इंग्लैंड के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज केविन पीटरसन ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को चेताया था कि यदि वे स्पिन नहीं खेल सकते, तो भारत न जाएं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

इस आईपीएल नीलामी में इन खिलाड़ियों के लिए छिड़ सकती हैं जंग

5 international players who could start a bidding war In IPL Auction
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

केविन पीटरसन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दी सलाह, कहा भारत मत जाओ

Kevin Pietersen's Advice To Australia, If You Can't Play Spin, Don't Go To India
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जानिए इस आईपीएल में किस टीम को है किस खिलाड़ी की जरूरत

IPL 2017 auction: One player who will complete each IPL side
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

आईसीसी के सामने बड़ी चुनौती, टीम इंडिया का चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी में खेलना मुश्किल

BCCI could pull out of Champions Trophy 2017
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ 6 विकेट लेने वाले 'युजवेंद्र चहल' के बारे में नई बात आई सामने!

yujvender chahal parents talks about his childhood
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

वाराणसी में धोती-कुर्ता और टीका-त्रिपुंड वाले बटुकों ने लगाए छक्के-चौके

student playing cricket with dhoti and kurta in varanasi
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top