बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ऑस्ट्रेलियाई दिग्गज की चेतावनी, कोहली को स्लेज करने से पहले सोच लें कंगारू
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Michael Hussey Warns Australia Not To Sledge Virat Kohli In Test Series
{"_id":"589571654f1c1b313de85204","slug":"michael-hussey-warns-australia-not-to-sledge-virat-kohli-in-test-series","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0908 \u0926\u093f\u0917\u094d\u0917\u091c \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u0947\u0924\u093e\u0935\u0928\u0940, \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0938\u094d\u0932\u0947\u091c \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u094b\u091a \u0932\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u0902\u0917\u093e\u0930\u0942","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Sat, 04 Feb 2017 11:45 AM IST
भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया के बीच होने वाली 4 टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज के लिए उलटी गिनती शुरू हो चुकी है। हाल ही में इंग्लैंड के दिग्गज बल्लेबाज केविन पीटरसन ने ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को चेताया था कि यदि वे स्पिन नहीं खेल सकते, तो भारत न जाएं।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58945e5a4f1c1b2f3de84562","slug":"5-international-players-who-could-start-a-bidding-war-in-ipl-auction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0932 \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589421b44f1c1bda10e80917","slug":"kevin-pietersen-s-advice-to-australia-if-you-can-t-play-spin-don-t-go-to-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0930\u0938\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58931ec64f1c1b4a40e8117f","slug":"ipl-2017-auction-one-player-who-will-complete-each-ipl-side","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0948 \u0915\u093f\u0938 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0924","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58955f1b4f1c1b5d21e809a3","slug":"bcci-could-pull-out-of-champions-trophy-2017","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0906\u0908\u0938\u0940\u0938\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u094c\u0924\u0940, \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u093e \u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0928\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0936\u094d\u0915\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589555924f1c1b5d21e80960","slug":"auctions-for-ipl-season-10-to-be-held-on-20-february-in-bengaluru","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0905\u092c \u0907\u0938 \u0924\u093e\u0930\u0940\u0916 \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 IPL \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58948f6d4f1c1b4a40e82147","slug":"yujvender-chahal-parents-talks-about-his-childhood","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0917\u094d\u0932\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b 6 \u0935\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0932\u0947\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 '\u092f\u0941\u091c\u0935\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930 \u091a\u0939\u0932' \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928\u0908 \u092c\u093e\u0924 \u0906\u0908 \u0938\u093e\u092e\u0928\u0947!","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"5894acea4f1c1b2f3de8481f","slug":"student-playing-cricket-with-dhoti-and-kurta-in-varanasi","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0927\u094b\u0924\u0940-\u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u0924\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u091f\u0940\u0915\u093e-\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0902\u0921 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u092c\u091f\u0941\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u091b\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0947-\u091a\u094c\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top