आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

पाकिस्तान पहुंची लोढा समिति की आंच, पीसीबी कर रहा विचार 

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 08:13 PM IST
lodha reforms impact in PCB, can put gae limit on office bearer

भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड में लोढा समिति को लेकर उठापटक मची हुई है लेकिन इसका असर पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान में भी दिखाई देने लगा है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित लोढा समिति के निर्देशों के तहत बीसीसीआई ने प्रशासकों के लिये 70 साल की उम्र की सीमा अनिवार्य कर दी है।


 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

बीसीसीआई vs लोढा पैनल पीसीबी

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

तो इस वजह से हुई युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में वापसी

Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Made A Comeback in Team India
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इस खिलाड़ी को नजरअंदाज करने पर चयनकर्ताओं पर भड़के भज्जी

harbhajan singh slams selectors for ignoring karun nair while selecting team against England
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

2017 में टीम इंडिया की जर्सी पहनकर मैदान में उतर सकते हैं ये नए चेहरे

5 Players Who Can Debut For India In Year 2017
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿