पाकिस्तान पहुंची लोढा समिति की आंच, पीसीबी कर रहा विचार
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 08:13 PM IST
भारतीय क्रिकेट बोर्ड में लोढा समिति को लेकर उठापटक मची हुई है लेकिन इसका असर पड़ोसी मुल्क पाकिस्तान में भी दिखाई देने लगा है। सुप्रीम कोर्ट द्वारा गठित लोढा समिति के निर्देशों के तहत बीसीसीआई ने प्रशासकों के लिये 70 साल की उम्र की सीमा अनिवार्य कर दी है।
