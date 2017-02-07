बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैच से पहले भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, नए खिलाड़ी को मिला मौका
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:19 PM IST
बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ हैदराबाद में खेले जाने वाले इकलौते टेस्ट मैच से पहले भारतीय टीम को बड़ा झटका लगा है। चोट की वजह से लेग स्पिनर अमित मिश्रा बांग्लादेश के होने वाले मैच के लिए उपलब्ध नहीं रहेंगे।
