ईडन गार्डन में शून्य पर आउट हुए केएल राहुल का गावस्कर ने किया 'स्वागत'

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Thu, 16 Nov 2017 03:22 PM IST
kl rahul too got golden duck in kolkata, gavaskar welcomed rahul in this club

कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन में भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच पहले टेस्ट में केएल राहुल मैच की पहली गेंद पर ही आउट हो गए। इस तरह राहुल भी टेस्ट के 'गोल्डन डक' वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की सूची में शामिल हो गए हैं। 

