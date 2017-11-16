बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
ईडन गार्डन में शून्य पर आउट हुए केएल राहुल का गावस्कर ने किया 'स्वागत'
Thu, 16 Nov 2017
कोलकाता के ईडन गार्डन में भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच पहले टेस्ट में केएल राहुल मैच की पहली गेंद पर ही आउट हो गए। इस तरह राहुल भी टेस्ट के 'गोल्डन डक' वाले भारतीय खिलाड़ियों की सूची में शामिल हो गए हैं।
