केविन पीटरसन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दी सलाह, कहा भारत मत जाओ

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 11:52 AM IST
Kevin Pietersen's Advice To Australia, If You Can't Play Spin, Don't Go To India

ऑस्ट्रेलिया की टीम 2004 से ही टेस्ट में निराश कर रही है। खासतौर से कंगारू टीम के लिए दक्षिण एशिया में यह वक्त बेहद खराब गुजरा है। भारतीय उपमहाद्वीप में खेले अपने पिछले 20 टेस्ट में से ऑस्ट्रेलिया सिर्फ 3 ही जीत पाई हैं, जिसमे से दो जीत बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ आई है।

  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
