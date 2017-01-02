आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बिना शादी के यह क्रिकेटर बनेगा पिता, भारत के खिलाफ खेलने से इंकार

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:47 PM IST
Joe Root May Not Be Included in 1st One Day Against India

इंग्लैंड के उप-कप्तान जो रूट का भारत के खिलाफ होने वाली एकदिवसीय सीरीज के पहले मैच में खेलना मुश्किल है। जो रूट लंबे समय से इंग्लैंड की टीम का अहम हिस्सा हैं, मगर संभव है कि पहले वनडे में इंग्लिश टीम को उनके बिना ही मैदान पर उतरना पड़े।

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

यूपी का रण

बोले मोदी-एक पार्टी को बेटे की, दूसरी को पैसे तो तीसरी को परिवार की चिंता

pm modi lucknow visit before up election

Most Viewed

{"_id":"586a3c444f1c1b01521585be","slug":"john-cena-s-girlfriend-nikki-bella-may-highlight-wrestlemania-33","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

तो इस वजह से जॉन सीना की गर्लफ्रेंड को लगने वाला है बड़ा झटका

John Cena's Girlfriend Nikki Bella May Highlight Wrestlemania 33
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869dd864f1c1b445ceee3bc","slug":"joe-root-may-not-be-included-in-1st-one-day-against-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092f\u0939 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092a\u093f\u0924\u093e, \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

बिना शादी के यह क्रिकेटर बनेगा पिता, भारत के खिलाफ खेलने से इंकार

Joe Root May Not Be Included in 1st One Day Against India
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586756404f1c1b445ceed02b","slug":"indvseng-shahbaz-nadeem-could-be-selected-in-team-india-against-england-t20-series","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

टीम इंडिया में दस्तक दे रहा झारखंड का एक और खिलाड़ी!

indVsEng: shahbaz nadeem could be selected in team india against england t20 series 
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +

Also View

{"_id":"586908df4f1c1b047feec77d","slug":"cricketer-mohammad-kaif-trolled-on-twitter-for-doing-surya-namaskar","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0942\u0930\u094d\u092f \u0928\u092e\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u091c\u0939\u092c\u0940 \u091c\u094d\u091e\u093e\u0928 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0948\u092b \u0915\u093e \u0915\u0930\u093e\u0930\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

सूर्य नमस्कार पर मिल रहे मजहबी ज्ञान पर कैफ का करारा जवाब 

cricketer mohammad kaif trolled on twitter for doing surya namaskar
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"5869290b4f1c1b445ceedcae","slug":"ten-facts-about-somdev-devbarman-who-announce-his-retirement-from-professional-tennis","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u092e\u0926\u0947\u0935 \u0926\u0947\u0935 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928: \u0915\u092d\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0948\u0902\u0921 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u0924\u093e \u0925\u093e \u091f\u0947\u0928\u093f\u0938 \u0915\u093e \u092f\u0939 \u0938\u093f\u0924\u093e\u0930\u093e, \u0938\u0902\u092c\u0902\u0927 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u0918\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5869395e4f1c1b425ceedd23","slug":"once-again-mohammad-shami-shared-image-with-wife-in-twitter","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u092e\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0938\u093e\u091d\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0925 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930, \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0938\u0940\u0939\u0924\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

शमी ने फिर साझा की पत्नी के साथ तस्वीर, लोगों ने फिर दी नसीहत 

once again mohammad shami shared image with wife in twitter
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
{"_id":"586767134f1c1b255eeecc31","slug":"cricketer-yuvraj-singh-and-ishant-after-the-wedding-arrived-at-captain-cool-reception","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0914\u0930 \u0907\u0936\u093e\u0902\u0924 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0926 \u0907\u0938 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093e\u0926\u0940, \u0930\u093f\u0938\u0947\u092a\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0915\u0948\u092a\u094d\u091f\u0928 \u0915\u0942\u0932","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}

युवराज और इशांत के बाद इस क्रिकेटर ने भी की शादी, रिसेप्शन में पहुंचे कैप्टन कूल

Cricketer Yuvraj Singh and Ishant after the wedding, arrived at Captain Cool Reception
  • रविवार, 1 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

क्या आप भी चीजें रखकर भूल जाते हैं? ऐसे बढ़ाएं याददाश्त

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

जानें भारत में कितनी और किस किस्म की शराब पी जाती है?

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

साल 2017 का पहला हफ्ता इन 6 राश‌ियों के ल‌िए लाया है शुभ लाभ

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

चंद्रमा पर जी सकते हैं पृथ्वी जैसा जीवन, इंसान के लिए रहने लायक वातावरण!

﻿