बिना शादी के यह क्रिकेटर बनेगा पिता, भारत के खिलाफ खेलने से इंकार
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 03:47 PM IST
इंग्लैंड के उप-कप्तान जो रूट का भारत के खिलाफ होने वाली एकदिवसीय सीरीज के पहले मैच में खेलना मुश्किल है। जो रूट लंबे समय से इंग्लैंड की टीम का अहम हिस्सा हैं, मगर संभव है कि पहले वनडे में इंग्लिश टीम को उनके बिना ही मैदान पर उतरना पड़े।
