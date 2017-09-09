Download App
kavya kavya

इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन ने 500 विकेट लेकर रचा इतिहास, इस मामले में रह गए पीछे

अभिषेक निगम

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 08:36 AM IST
james anderson becomes first england bowler to take 500 wickets

इंग्लैंड के तेज गेंदबाज जेम्स एंडरसन ने वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ तीसरे व अंतिम टेस्ट के दूसरे दिन अपने टेस्ट करियर के 500 विकेट पूरे किए। लॉर्ड्स स्टेडियम पर शुक्रवार को कैरीबियाई ओपनर क्रैग ब्रेथवेट को बोल्ड करते ही एंडरसन ने टेस्ट में अपना 500वां शिकार पूरा किया। एंडरसन टेस्ट में 500 विकेट लेने वाले इंग्लैंड के पहले जबकि विश्व के छठे गेंदबाज बने। इसी के साथ एंडरसन टेस्ट क्रिकेट इतिहास में 500 विकेट लेने वाले तीसरे गेंदबाज भी बने। दाएं हाथ के तेज गेंदबाज ने अपने करियर के 129वें टेस्ट में इस उपलब्धि को हासिल किया।


Your Story has been saved!