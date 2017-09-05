Download App
मालामाल हुआ IPL, एक ओवर 1.36 करोड़ का, 1 गेंद की कीमत पड़ेगी 23 लाख

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 02:14 PM IST
ipl going to be continue biggest brand in money value

आईपीएल की ब्रांड वैल्यू दिनों दिन बढ़ती जा रही है। महज 10 सालों में ही देश ही नहीं दुनिया में भी इस टूर्नामेंट ने कामयाबी के नए शिखर स्‍थापित कर दिए हैं। सोमवार को आईपीएल के मीडिया राइट्स की नीलामी हुई। नीलामी में रकम के आंकड़ें देखने के बाद आईपीएल की लोकप्रियता का अंदाजा लगाया जा सकता है।

