kavya kavya

34,000 करोड़ रुपए हुई आईपीएल की ब्रांड वैल्यू, मुंबई इंडियन्स टॉप पर

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक निगम

Updated Thu, 24 Aug 2017 12:41 PM IST
ipl brand value has increased upto 26 percent from last year

इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग (आईपीएल) ने तमाम विवादों के बीच देश में अपने 10 साल पूरे कर लिए हैं। 10 साल में आईपीएल एक ब्रांड बन चुका है, जिसका मूल्य 34,000 करोड़ रुपए जा पहुंचा है। आईपीएल को पिछले वर्ष 27,000 करोड़ रुपए की तुलना में इस साल अपने ओवरऑल बिजनस में 26 प्रतिशत की बढ़ोतरी हुई है। ग्लोबल वैल्यूएशन एंड कॉर्पोरेट फाइनेंस एडवाइजरी डफ एंड फेल्प्स ने यह आकलन किया है। डफ एंड फेल्प्स के मुताबिक लीग का पिछले तीन साल में कंपाउंड एनुअल ग्रोथ रेट 13.9 प्रतिशत रहा।

