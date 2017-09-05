टी-20 मैच में श्रीलंका दौरे का अंत 9-0 से करने उतरेगी विराट ब्रिगेड
india vs Sri lanka t-20 Colombo Match Preview: India set for total domination on tour with 9-0
भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम एकमात्र टी-20 मुकाबले में श्रीलंका के खिलाफ बुधवार को आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में उतरेगी। विराट कोहली की अगुवाई वाली टीम इंडिया टेस्ट (3-0) और वनडे (5-0) सीरीज में मेजबानों का क्लीन स्वीप करने के बाद अब टी-20 मुकाबला जीतकर श्रीलंका दौरे का अंत 9-0 से करना चाहेगी। इस मैच से भारत को ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड के खिलाफ आगामी घरेलू टी-20 सीरीज की तैयारी में मदद मिलेगी।
