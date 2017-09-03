बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
श्रीलंका को उसी की जमीन पर 5-0 से रौंदने वाली वर्ल्ड की पहली टीम बनी 'विराट ब्रिगेड'
Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 11:27 PM IST
टीम इंडिया ने रविवार को पांच मैचों की सीरीज के पांचवें व अंतिम मैच में श्रीलंका को 6 विकेट से हराकर इतिहास रच दिया। टीम इंडिया ने टेस्ट सीरीज में 3-0 से सफाया करने के बाद वन-डे में भी श्रीलंका का 5-0 से क्लीन स्वीप किया। विराट कोहली के नेतृत्व वाली टीम इंडिया विश्व की पहली टीम बन गयी है, जिसने श्रीलंका को उसी के घर में 5-0 से मात दी। इससे पहले कोई टीम द्विपक्षीय सीरीज में श्रीलंका को उसके घर में वन-डे सीरीज में 5-0 से नहीं हरा सका है।
