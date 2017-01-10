बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आज आखिरी बार मैदान में दिखेंगे 'कप्तान' एम एस धोनी
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:28 AM IST
टीम इंडिया आज इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज से पहले अभ्यास के लिए मैदान में नजर आएगी। हालांकि यह मैच भारत-ए और इंग्लैंड के बीच होगा, इस मैच की अहमियत इस बात से काफी हद तक बढ़ जाती कि कैप्टन कूल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी यह आखिरी बार भारत की कप्तानी करते नजर आएंगे।
