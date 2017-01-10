आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

आज आखिरी बार मैदान में दिखेंगे 'कप्तान' एम एस धोनी

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 11:28 AM IST
India A to Take On England In 1st Practice Match Under MS Dhoni

टीम इंडिया आज इंग्लैंड के खिलाफ वनडे सीरीज से पहले अभ्यास के लिए मैदान में नजर आएगी। हालांकि यह मैच भारत-ए और इंग्लैंड के बीच होगा, इस मैच की अहमियत इस बात से काफी हद तक बढ़ जाती कि कैप्टन कूल महेंद्र सिंह धोनी यह आखिरी बार भारत की कप्तानी करते नजर आएंगे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

सपा का दंगल

मुलायम का रामगोपाल पर हमला- बेटे को बहकाया, एक ही आदमी विवाद की जड़

mulayam singh reaches election commission in delhi

Most Viewed

विश्वकप में जीत दिलाने वाले खिलाड़ी पर जानलेवा हमला, चलीं तड़ातड़ गोलियां!

afghanistan cricketer escapes unhurt in gun attack in kabul
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

Chris Gayle Hospitalized After Partying Sehwag Asked What Happened To You
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तो इस वजह से हुई युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में वापसी

Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Made A Comeback in Team India
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

Chris Gayle Hospitalized After Partying Sehwag Asked What Happened To You
  • मंगलवार, 10 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या इस शख्स के कारण धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी?

Amitabh chaudhry is person behind Dhoni's Resignation As India's T-20 And One Day Captain
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

तो एमएस धोनी और विराट कोहली से भी ज्यादा कमाने वाले हैं अश्विन!

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

होम लोन स्विच करने से पहले रखें इन बातों का ख्याल

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

सलमान और कैटरीना की जासूसी करेगी उनकी ये गर्लफ्रेंड

﻿