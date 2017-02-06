बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मैच से पहले बांग्लादेश को लगा झटका, चोट के कारण महत्वपूर्ण खिलाड़ी टीम से बाहर
Updated Mon, 06 Feb 2017 11:47 PM IST
हैदराबाद में भारत और बांग्लादेश के बीच 9 फरवरी से खेले जाने वाले एकमात्र टेस्ट से पहले बांग्लादेश की टीम को बड़ा झटका लगा है। उनका एक महत्वपूर्ण खिलाड़ी इंडिया-ए के खिलाफ खेले गए अभ्यास मैच के दौरान चोटिल हो गया है।
