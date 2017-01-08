इमरान खान की चुनौती, पाकिस्तानी टीम को कोई नहीं दे सकेगा मात!
पाकिस्तान को विश्व विजेता बनाने वाले पूर्व क्रिकेट कप्तान और तहरीक ए इंसाफ पार्टी के अध्यक्ष इमरान खान ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया में पाकिस्तान को 3-0 से मिली शर्मनाक हार पर प्रतिक्रिया देते हुए कहा, उनकी पार्टी के पाकिस्तान की सत्ता पर काबिज होते ही दुनिया की कोई टीम पाकिस्तानी टीम को मात नहीं दे पाएगी।
