आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

ICC ने पिच के लिए बनाए नियम, पालन नहीं किया तो लगेगा प्रतिबंध

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 08:39 PM IST
icc can impose ban upto two years for substandard pitches

अंतरराष्ट्रीय क्रिकेट परिषद (आईसीसी) ने शनिवार को पिचों को लेकर नए प्रावधानों की घोषणा कर दी। आईसीसी ने चेतावनी दी है कि यदि उसके आदेश का पालन नहीं किया गया तो स्टेडियम के खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। आईसीसी ने बोर्ड की बैठक में पिचों और मैदान की निरीक्षण प्रक्रिया में बदलाव पर सहमति जताई। 
 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

icc pitch

महासंग्राम 2017

पंजाब चुनाव: जानिए किसी को पूर्ण बहुमत नहीं मिला तो क्या होगा विकल्प

Punjab Assembly election 2017, polling result on 11 march

Most Viewed

इस आईपीएल नीलामी में इन खिलाड़ियों के लिए छिड़ सकती हैं जंग

5 international players who could start a bidding war In IPL Auction
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जानिए धोनी को 10वीं और 12वीं में कितने नंबर मिले थे!

Dhoni reveles how many markes he got in his 10th and 12th class
  • शनिवार, 4 फरवरी 2017
  • +

केविन पीटरसन ने ऑस्ट्रेलिया को दी सलाह, कहा भारत मत जाओ

Kevin Pietersen's Advice To Australia, If You Can't Play Spin, Don't Go To India
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top