100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 13 Jan 2017 01:31 PM IST
Hashim Amla Becomes 8th Batsman in World To Score Century in 100th Test

दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेट की सबसे भरोसेमंद बल्लेबाज हाशिम आमला ने जोहानिसबर्ग में अपने 100वें टेस्ट में इतिहास रचकर और भी अधिक यादगार बना लिया। भारतीय मूल के अमला ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शानदार पारी खेलकर एक खास ‘क्लब’ में शामिल हो गए हैं।

