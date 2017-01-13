बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
100वें टेस्ट में हाशिम अमला ने किया कमाल, इन बल्लेबाजों के कल्ब में हुए शामिल
दक्षिण अफ्रीकी क्रिकेट की सबसे भरोसेमंद बल्लेबाज हाशिम आमला ने जोहानिसबर्ग में अपने 100वें टेस्ट में इतिहास रचकर और भी अधिक यादगार बना लिया। भारतीय मूल के अमला ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ शानदार पारी खेलकर एक खास ‘क्लब’ में शामिल हो गए हैं।
