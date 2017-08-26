Download App
kavya kavya

गुरमीत राम रहीम का दावा, उनकी वजह से रन बना रहे हैं विराट कोहली

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 26 Aug 2017 04:26 PM IST
Gurmeet Ram Rahim Claims Teaching Virat Kohli To Score Man

इसमें कोई संदेह नहीं कि विराट कोहली विश्व के सर्वश्रेष्ठ बल्लेबाजों में से एक हैं। भारतीय टेस्ट टीम की कप्तानी की जिम्मेदारी संभाली है तब से उनका प्रदर्शन और भी निखरा है। वर्ष 2016 विराट के लिए शानदार रहा और उन्होंने खेल के हर प्रारूप में महान बल्लेबाज ब्रैड ब्रैडमैन जैसी बल्लेबाजी की।

