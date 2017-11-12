Download App
गौतम गंभीर के धमाकेदार शतक की बदौलत दिल्ली ने कर्नाटक को दिया ठोस जवाब

amarujala.com, Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
Gautam Gambhir Fights Lone Battle For Delhi vs Karnataka in Ranji Trophy

दिल्ली और कर्नाटक के बीच खेले जा रहे रणजी ट्रॉफी के ग्रुप ए मैच में गौतम गंभीर ने नाबाद 135 रन की शानदार पारी खेली है। इस दौरान उन्होंने 237 गेंद का सामना कर 20 ताबड़तोड़ चौके भी लगाए।

फारूख अब्दुल्ला का वि‌वादित बयान, कहा- पाक का हिस्सा है PoK और उसका ही रहेगा

Farooq Abdullah says PoK belongs to paksitan must include neighbour for peace
