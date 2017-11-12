बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
गौतम गंभीर के धमाकेदार शतक की बदौलत दिल्ली ने कर्नाटक को दिया ठोस जवाब
gautam-gambhir-fights-lone-battle-for-delhi-vs-karnataka-in-ranji-trophy
Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 11:28 AM IST
दिल्ली और कर्नाटक के बीच खेले जा रहे
रणजी ट्रॉफी
के ग्रुप ए मैच में
गौतम गंभीर
ने नाबाद 135 रन की शानदार पारी खेली है। इस दौरान उन्होंने 237 गेंद का सामना कर 20 ताबड़तोड़ चौके भी लगाए।
