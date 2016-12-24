हॉकी नियमों में हुए बड़े बदलाव, विश्वकप में अब खेलेंगी 16 टीमें
हॉकी को और अधिक लोकप्रिय बनाने के लिए इसके कई नियमों में बदलाव को अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी महासंघ यानी एफआईएच के कार्यकारी बोर्ड ने मंजूरी दे दी है। अब हर स्तर पर हॉकी 15-15 मिनट के चार क्वार्टर के नियम को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। एफआईएच की टूर्नामेंट कमेटी ने आगामी हॉकी विश्वकप में विभिन्न बदलावों की सिफारिश की थी जिसे वैश्विक संस्था के कार्यकारी बोर्ड ने अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है।
