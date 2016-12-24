आपका शहर Close

हॉकी नियमों में हुए बड़े बदलाव, विश्वकप में अब खेलेंगी 16 टीमें 

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sat, 24 Dec 2016 05:45 PM IST
FIH approves major changes in hockey rules specially world cup

हॉकी को और अधिक लोकप्रिय बनाने के लिए इसके कई नियमों में बदलाव को अंतरराष्ट्रीय हॉकी महासंघ यानी एफआईएच के कार्यकारी बोर्ड ने मंजूरी दे दी है। अब हर स्तर पर हॉकी 15-15 मिनट के चार क्वार्टर के नियम को अनिवार्य कर दिया गया है। एफआईएच की टूर्नामेंट कमेटी ने आगामी हॉकी विश्वकप में विभिन्न बदलावों की सिफारिश की थी जिसे वैश्विक संस्था के कार्यकारी बोर्ड ने अपनी मंजूरी दे दी है। 

fih hocky

