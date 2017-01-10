आपका शहर Close

तो इस वजह से एबी डीविलियर्स को टीम में नहीं मिली जगह

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 12:21 PM IST
Farhaan Behardien Named South Africa’s T20 Captain Against Sri Lanka

साउथ अफ्रीकी क्रिकेट टीम को श्रीलंका के खिलाफ टी-20 सीरीज के लिए नया कप्तान मिल गया है। सोमवार को 13 सदस्यों की टीम की घोषणा करते हुए चयनकर्ताओं ने पहले दो टी-20 मैचों के लिए फरहान बेहदरीन को कप्तान नियुक्त किया है।

