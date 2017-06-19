बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान को 14 साल बाद मिला सईद अनवर का उत्तराधिकारी
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 02:40 AM IST
चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी के फाइनल में भारत के खिलाफ शानदार शतक जड़ने वाले फखर जमान के रूप में पाकिस्तानी क्रिकेट को एक नया सितारा मिल गया है। बाएं हाथ के बल्लेबाज फखर जमान जिस शानदार और निडर तरीके से बल्लेबाजी करते हैं तो उनमें खेल प्रमियों को पाकिस्तान के पूर्व ओपनर सईद अनवर की झलक नजर आती है। जिस तरह भारतीय गेंदबाज सईद अनवर के आगे असहाय नजर आते थे कुछ वैसा ही नजारा 14 साल बाद एक बार फिर दिखाई दे रहा है।
