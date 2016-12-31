आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

बिग बैश लीग: 'चैंपियन' खिलाड़ी को लगी गंभीर चोट, महीनों क्रिकेट से रहेंगे दूर

+बाद में पढ़ें

DJ bravo out of big bash League due to hamstring injury

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 03:52 PM IST
DJ bravo out of big bash League due to hamstring injury

वेस्टइंडीज के ऑलराउंर ड्वेन ब्रावो बिग बैश लीग में खेले गए एक मैच के दौरान गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। मेलबोर्न रेनेगेड्स और पर्थ स्कॉर्चर्स टीमों के बीच मुकाबला खेला जा रहा था। उन्हें फील्डिंग के दौरान यह चोट लगी। चोट इतनी गंभीर थी कि उन्हें स्टेचर के जरिए मैदान से बाहर ले जाया गया। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

dwayne bravo west indies all rounder

घमासान

19 घंटे में सपा का सुल्तान बनकर उभरे अखिलेश, पूरे 'दंगल' पर एक नजर

Akhilesh Yadav‬, ‪Samajwadi Party‬‬, mulayam singh yadav, up news

Most Viewed

{"_id":"5865f6f04f1c1b445ceec6df","slug":"birthday-special-saurabhi-tiwary-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u091c\u0948\u0938\u093e \u0932\u0941\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u092c\u0948\u091f\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0930\u093e\u0924\u094b\u0902\u0930\u093e\u0924 \u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0930, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u091c\u0932\u094d\u0926\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

धोनी जैसा लुक और बैटिंग ने बनाया रातोंरात स्टार, लेकिन जल्दी ही राह से भटका

Birthday Special Saurabhi Tiwary 2016
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"586756404f1c1b445ceed02b","slug":"indvseng-shahbaz-nadeem-could-be-selected-in-team-india-against-england-t20-series","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0915 \u0926\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u093e \u091d\u093e\u0930\u0916\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0914\u0930 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

टीम इंडिया में दस्तक दे रहा झारखंड का एक और खिलाड़ी!

indVsEng: shahbaz nadeem could be selected in team india against england t20 series 
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
{"_id":"58678c704f1c1b7675eee713","slug":"top-ten-odi-batsman-of-year-2016","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0932\u0935\u093f\u0926\u093e 2016: \u092f\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0947 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u091f\u0947\u0928 \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}

अलविदा 2016: ये रहे वनडे क्रिकेट के टॉप टेन बल्लेबाज

top ten ODI batsman of year 2016
  • शनिवार, 31 दिसंबर 2016
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
शुगर फ्री प्रोडक्ट में शुगर है या नहीं? ऐसे करें पहचान

शुगर फ्री प्रोडक्ट में शुगर है या नहीं? ऐसे करें पहचान

सेक्स ड्राइव बढ़ाने के साथ दिल को भी मजबूत रखता है रेड वाइन, सही मात्रा में करें इस्तेमाल

सेक्स ड्राइव बढ़ाने के साथ दिल को भी मजबूत रखता है रेड वाइन, सही मात्रा में करें इस्तेमाल

BIGG BOSS: रोहन मेहरा ने मचाया हंगामा, खुद को किया बाथरूम में बंद

BIGG BOSS: रोहन मेहरा ने मचाया हंगामा, खुद को किया बाथरूम में बंद

जमीन से निकल रही हैं पौधों की अनोखी जड़ें, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी

जमीन से निकल रही हैं पौधों की अनोखी जड़ें, तस्वीरें हैरान कर देंगी

﻿