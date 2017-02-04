जानिए धोनी को 10वीं और 12वीं में कितने नंबर मिले थे!
टीम इंडिया के पूर्व कप्तान महेंद्र सिंह धोनी 12वीं के आगे पढ़ाई नहीं कर सके। लेकिन वह पढ़ाई में कैसे थे। उनके कितने नंबर आते थे। इस बात का खुलासा खुद धोनी ने वीरेंद्र सहवाग के सहवाग इंटरनेशनल स्कूल में आयोजित एक कार्यक्रम में किया।
