Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
kavya kavya

वन डे के बेस्ट फिनिशर हैं धोनी, यहां जानिए उनकी पांच बेमिसाल पारियां   

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com-presented by: शरद मिश्र

Updated Mon, 28 Aug 2017 03:40 PM IST
dhoni best 5 odi innings who called him best finisher in cricket

महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने श्रीलंका के खिलाफ मौजूदा सीरीज के दूसरे और तीसरे वन डे में शानदार पारियां खेलकर टीम इंडिया को जीत दिलाई है। धोनी ऐसे प्रदर्शन के बाद 2019 के ‌विश्व कप के लिए टीम में अपना स्‍थान पक्‍का कर चुके हैं। धोनी की यह दो पारियां बता रही हैं कि वह अब भी वन डे के बेस्ट फिनिशर हैं। यहां हम आपको धोनी के कैरियर की पांच बेस्ट वन डे ‌इनिंग के बारे में बताएंगे। 

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

dhoni finisher

लालू यादव की महारैली

'भाजपा भगाओ, देश बचाओ’ रैली में बोले लालू- हम नीतीश के आखिरी शिकार

RJD chief lalu prasad yadav rally in bihar patna gandhi maidan against bjp

Most Viewed

वन डे के बेस्ट फिनिशर हैं धोनी, यहां जानिए उनकी पांच बेमिसाल पारियां   

dhoni best 5 odi innings who called him best finisher in cricket
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विराट कोहली सीरीज जीतने के बाद चौथे वन डे में उठाएंगे यह बड़ा कदम 

virat kohli hints at another team for fourth odi against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

टीम इंडिया ने अपनाई ये 5 तरकीबें और हासिल की रिकॉर्ड जीत

team india follows five tricks to win third odi against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

Also View

श्रीलंका को लगा करारा झटका, गंभीर चोट के कारण सीरीज से बाहर हुआ स्टार बल्लेबाज

dinesh chandimal ruled out of odi series against india
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

विराट कोहली सीरीज जीतने के बाद चौथे वन डे में उठाएंगे यह बड़ा कदम 

virat kohli hints at another team for fourth odi against sri lanka
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +

वीडियो: रोहित शर्मा ने तीसरे वन डे में इस अनोखे कैच को लपक बना दिया यह रिकॉर्ड 

rohit sharma takes 100 internationl catch too in third odi against sri lanka 
  • सोमवार, 28 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
remembering famous poet firaq gorakhpuri on his birthday 28 august by rakesh mishra
मुड़ मुड़ के देखता हूं

बर्थडे स्पेशल: हिन्‍दुस्‍तानियत की ज़िद का शायर - फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी

ganesh vandana on ganesh puja by shankar mahadevan
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - एकदंताय वक्रतुण्डाय गौरीतनयाय धीमहि

firaq gorakhpuri got first gyanpeeth award for urdu literature
काव्य चर्चा

बर्थडे स्पेशल: जब फ़िराक़ गोरखपुरी बोले, भारत में अंग्रेज़ी सिर्फ़ ढाई लोगों को आती है...

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!