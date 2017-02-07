आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

भारतीय बल्लेबाज ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 में जड़ा तिहरा शतक

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 07:47 PM IST
Delhi's cricketer mohit ahlawat scores triple ton in t20 cricket 

एक तरफ जहां वनडे क्रिकेट में दोहरा शतक जड़ने को बड़ी उपलब्धि माना जाता है। टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बड़े से बड़े खिलाड़ी तिहरा शतक नहीं बना पाते हैं। लेकिन टी-20 क्रिकेट में एक भारचीय बल्लेबाज ने तिहरा शतक जड़कर इतिहास रच दिया है। 

 

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

t20 cricket

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

Most Viewed

मैच से पहले भारतीय टेस्ट टीम में हुआ बड़ा बदलाव, नए खिलाड़ी को मिला मौका

Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Injured Amit Mishra In Squad Before Bangladesh Test
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

IPL नीलामी में सबसे ज्यादा बेस प्राइस वाले खिलाड़ियों में सिर्फ एक भारतीय शामिल

Morgan, Stokes and Woakes Listed Themselves At Highest Base Price for IPL Auction
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

क्या है उन 10 खिलाड़ियों का मौजूदा हाल, जो कोटला में बने थे अनिल कुंबले का शिकार

Present Condition of 10 Players Of Pakistan Cricket Team Who Were Clinched By Anil Kumble
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top