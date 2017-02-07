बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
भारतीय बल्लेबाज ने रचा इतिहास, टी-20 में जड़ा तिहरा शतक
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Delhi's cricketer mohit ahlawat scores triple ton in t20 cricket
{"_id":"5899d70e4f1c1bc155379344","slug":"delhi-s-cricketer-mohit-ahlawat-scores-triple-ton-in-t20-cricket","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092c\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092c\u093e\u091c \u0928\u0947 \u0930\u091a\u093e \u0907\u0924\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0938, \u091f\u0940-20 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0924\u093f\u0939\u0930\u093e \u0936\u0924\u0915","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 07:47 PM IST
एक तरफ जहां वनडे क्रिकेट में दोहरा शतक जड़ने को बड़ी उपलब्धि माना जाता है। टेस्ट क्रिकेट में बड़े से बड़े खिलाड़ी तिहरा शतक नहीं बना पाते हैं। लेकिन टी-20 क्रिकेट में एक भारचीय बल्लेबाज ने तिहरा शतक जड़कर इतिहास रच दिया है।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"5899b45c4f1c1bc0553792f3","slug":"kuldeep-yadav-replaces-injured-amit-mishra-in-squad-before-bangladesh-test","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0948\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u091f\u0947\u0938\u094d\u091f \u091f\u0940\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0941\u0906 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u092c\u0926\u0932\u093e\u0935, \u0928\u090f \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u094c\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58999fd84f1c1b905237909b","slug":"morgan-stokes-and-woakes-listed-themselves-at-highest-base-price-for-ipl-auction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"IPL \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092c\u0947\u0938 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0907\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u093f\u0930\u094d\u092b \u090f\u0915 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589970194f1c1bc0553790e3","slug":"present-condition-of-10-players-of-pakistan-cricket-team-who-were-clinched-by-anil-kumble","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0909\u0928 10 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u094c\u091c\u0942\u0926\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932, \u091c\u094b \u0915\u094b\u091f\u0932\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u0928\u0947 \u0925\u0947 \u0905\u0928\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top