यह धमाकेदार खिलाड़ी लगातार दूसरी बार बना साल का सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेटर
ऑस्ट्रेलिया के धमाकेदार सलामी बल्लेबाज डेविड वार्नर का मैदान और मैदान के बाहर जलवा कायम है। बांए हाथ के बल्लेबाज डेविड वार्नर ने लगातार दूसरे साल ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेटर का पुरस्कार जीत लिया है। उन्होंने सोमवार को सिडनी में साल 2016 का एलन बॉर्डर पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया।
