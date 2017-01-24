आपका शहर Close

यह धमाकेदार खिलाड़ी लगातार दूसरी बार बना साल का सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेटर

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 24 Jan 2017 01:52 AM IST
david warner wins allan border-medal for second year, stark become test player of the year

ऑस्ट्रेलिया के धमाकेदार सलामी बल्लेबाज डेविड वार्नर का मैदान और मैदान के बाहर जलवा कायम है। बांए हाथ के बल्लेबाज डेविड वार्नर ने लगातार दूसरे साल ऑस्ट्रेलिया के सर्वश्रेष्ठ क्रिकेटर का पुरस्कार जीत लिया है। उन्होंने सोमवार को सिडनी में साल 2016 का एलन बॉर्डर पुरस्कार से सम्मानित किया गया। 

 

