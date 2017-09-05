Download App
दक्षिण अफ्रीका का यह खौफनाक गेंदबाज जल्द मैदान में लौटेगा 

शरद मिश्र

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:43 AM IST
dale styen will return international cricket shortely

दक्षिण अफ्रीका को आगामी दिनों में बांग्लादेश के साथ दो टेस्ट मैचों की सीरीज खेलनी है। टीम के तेज गेंदबाज कैगिसो राबाडा ने जल्द ही इस गेंदबाज के मैदान में लौटने पर खुशी जताई है। चोट की वजह से बाहर चल रहे इस गेंदबाज ने दक्षिण अफ्रीका की तरफ से अब तक बेहतर गेंदबाजी की है। अमूमन 140 किलोमीटर की रफ्तार से गेंद फेंकने में सक्षम इस गेंदबाज को पिछले कुछ सालों से दुनिया का सबसे खतरनाक गेंदबाज माना जाता है।  

