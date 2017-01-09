बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस खिलाड़ी ने तोड़ा टी-20 में सबसे ज्यादा छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड
Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:22 PM IST
न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को तीसरे और आखिरी टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में हराकर सीरीज में क्लीन स्वीप कर लिया है। इस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड के लिए जीत के हीरो रहे कोरी एंडरसन, जिन्होंने तूफानी पारी खेल कर टीम को मजूबत स्थिति में पहुंचाया।
