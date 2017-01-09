आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

इस खिलाड़ी ने तोड़ा टी-20 में सबसे ज्यादा छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 01:22 PM IST
Corey Anderson Breaks The Record for Most Sixes In an Innings By A Kiwi Batsman

न्यूजीलैंड ने बांग्लादेश को तीसरे और आखिरी टी-20 इंटरनेशनल में हराकर सीरीज में क्लीन स्वीप कर लिया है। इस मैच में न्यूजीलैंड के लिए जीत के हीरो रहे कोरी एंडरसन, जिन्होंने तूफानी पारी खेल कर टीम को मजूबत स्थिति में पहुंचाया।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

sports news cricket news

सपा का दंगल

मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश ने साबित किया वही हैं सपा के 'बॉस'

akhilesh yadav proves he is the boss of SP.

Most Viewed

क्या इस शख्स के कारण धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी?

Amitabh chaudhry is person behind Dhoni's Resignation As India's T-20 And One Day Captain
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तो इस वजह से हुई युवराज सिंह की टीम इंडिया में वापसी

Reason Why Yuvraj Singh Made A Comeback in Team India
  • रविवार, 8 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ऑस्ट्रेलिया और बांग्लादेश के खिलाफ सीरीज पर मंडरा रहें है खतरे का बादल

State Associations Refuses To Host Matches
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

वीरेंद्र सहवाग की नाकाम कोशिश, सोशल मीडिया पर सहवाग उड़ा मजाक

Virender Sehwag Tries To Troll A Website On Twitter, Gets Trolled Instead
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पैसे नहीं थे तो गुरुद्वारे में लंगर खाकर प्रैक्टिस करता था T20 का ये यंग 'ब्लड'

in earlier days cricketer rishabh pant face struggle
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्या इस शख्स के कारण धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी?

Amitabh chaudhry is person behind Dhoni's Resignation As India's T-20 And One Day Captain
  • सोमवार, 9 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

बना है शुभ योग, जानिए आपके लिए कितना शुभ रहेगा आज का दिन

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

फटी एड़ियों को कोमल बनाएगा सेंधा नमक, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

﻿