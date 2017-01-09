आपका शहर Close

गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ लगातार पार्टी करने के बाद क्रिस गेल का हुआ यह हाल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 05:18 PM IST
Chris Gayle Hospitalized After Partying Sehwag Asked What Happened To You

हाल ही में वेस्टइंडीज के स्टार बल्लेबाज क्रिस गेल न्यू ईयर पर अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड नताशा बैरिज के साथ डांस करते नजर आए। गेल ने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ खूब डांस किया और इसका वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर फैंस के साथ शेयर किया।

﻿