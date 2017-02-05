बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
रॉस टेलर ने जड़ा शतक, युवराज सिंह को पीछे छोड़ा
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Chappell-Hadlee series: New Zealand beat Australia by 2-0
{"_id":"589701cd4f1c1bf340e82abb","slug":"chappell-hadlee-series-new-zealand-beat-australia-by-2-0","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u0949\u0938 \u091f\u0947\u0932\u0930 \u0928\u0947 \u091c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0936\u0924\u0915, \u092f\u0941\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u0940\u091b\u0947 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Sun, 05 Feb 2017 04:13 PM IST
ऑस्ट्रेलिया और न्यूजीलैंड के बीच खेली गई तीन मैचों की सीरीज के आखिरी मैच में न्यूजीलैंड ने रॉस टेलर और ट्रेंट बोल्ट के शानदार खेल की बदौलत जीत हासिल कर सीरीज में 2-0 से जीत हासिल कर ली।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"58945e5a4f1c1b2f3de84562","slug":"5-international-players-who-could-start-a-bidding-war-in-ipl-auction","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0906\u0908\u092a\u0940\u090f\u0932 \u0928\u0940\u0932\u093e\u092e\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0907\u0928 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0921\u093c\u093f\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u091b\u093f\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u091c\u0902\u0917","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5895cb294f1c1b953fe81d92","slug":"dhoni-reveles-how-many-markes-he-got-in-his-10th-and-12th-class","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0927\u094b\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u094b 10\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u0914\u0930 12\u0935\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0928\u0902\u092c\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0925\u0947!","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"589421b44f1c1bda10e80917","slug":"kevin-pietersen-s-advice-to-australia-if-you-can-t-play-spin-don-t-go-to-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0935\u093f\u0928 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u0930\u0938\u0928 \u0928\u0947 \u0911\u0938\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0932\u093e\u0939, \u0915\u0939\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0924 \u091c\u093e\u0913","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top