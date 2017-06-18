बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफ़ी फ़ाइनल: लक्ष्य का पीछा करने वाली टीम जीतेगी?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Champions Trophy Final Record Team Chasing Wins Mostly
{"_id":"59469a8d4f1c1b3c4f8b46e5","slug":"champions-trophy-final-record-team-chasing-wins-mostly","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u092e\u094d\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u093c\u0940 \u092b\u093c\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932: \u0932\u0915\u094d\u0937\u094d\u092f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0940\u091b\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u0940 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0947\u0917\u0940?","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 09:00 PM IST
लंदन के ओवल स्टेडियम में आईसीसी चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफ़ी का फ़ाइनल मुकाबला खेला जा रहा है। भारत और पाकिस्तान के खिलाड़ियों पर जीतने का तनाव है तो क्रिकेट प्रेमियों की भी सांसे थमी हैं। मैदान से लेकर घरों में हर बॉल के साथ हाथ हवा में लहरा रहे हैं। ये लक्ष्य भले मुश्किल दिख रहा हो लेकिन इतिहास कुछ और ही संकेत दे रहा है चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफी के पिछले पांच फाइनल मुकाबलों में से तीन बार जीत लक्ष्य का पीछा करने वाली टीम को मिली हुई है:
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e21df4f1c1b87509bea56","slug":"five-major-reasons-behind-india-s-win-against-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593d646e4f1c1b2e6a9bef64","slug":"shikhar-dhawan-becomes-fastest-player-to-reach-1000-runs-in-icc-events","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928-\u0938\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0936\u093f\u0916\u0930' \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"592688fc4f1c1bc339536228","slug":"top-6-all-rounders-to-watch-out-for-in-upcoming-icc-champions-trophy","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940: \u092f\u0947 6 \u0911\u0932\u0930\u093e\u0909\u0921\u0902\u0930 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0926\u092e \u092a\u0930 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u0926\u0932 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0915\u093e \u0930\u0941\u0916","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59463f3e4f1c1b22628b4731","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-final-india-vs-pakistan-live-from-the-oval-london","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"#INDvPAK LIVE: \u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u0936\u093e\u0928\u0926\u093e\u0930 \u0916\u0947\u0932, \u0936\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0928\u093e\u0915 \u0939\u093e\u0930 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0939\u0932\u0940\u091c \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 ","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59461c494f1c1b005c8b4760","slug":"icc-champions-trophy-2017-final-match-between-india-vs-pakistan","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"UP\u00a0\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u00a0\u092a\u093e\u0915\u00a0\u0915\u092a\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928\u00a0\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0928\u093f\u0939\u093e\u0932, \u0932\u0947\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0930\u094b\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939 \u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u0926\u0941\u0906","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"59468b494f1c1bf5688b494e","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-india-vs-pakistan-fakhar-zaman-player-profile","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0915\u093f\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0928 \u0915\u093e \u090f\u0915 \u0928\u094c\u0938\u0948\u0928\u093f\u0915, \u091c\u093f\u0938\u0928\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0917\u0947\u0902\u0926\u092c\u093e\u091c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0916\u094d\u0916\u093f\u092f\u093e\u0902 \u0909\u0927\u0947\u0921\u093c \u0926\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"594687e44f1c1b906e8b4c6f","slug":"india-vs-pakistan-champions-trophy-2017-final-match-fans-cheers-team-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092a\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u093e\u0907\u0928\u0932 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092b\u0948\u0902\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u092f\u0942\u0902 \u0915\u093f\u092f\u093e \u091a\u0940\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top