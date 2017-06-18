बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
पाकिस्तान का एक नौसैनिक, जिसने भारतीय गेंदबाजों की बख्खियां उधेड़ दीं
Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 07:46 PM IST
खेल के मैदान में बड़ा सितारा वो होता है जो अहम मौके पर अपनी भूमिका को दमदार ढंग से निभाए।जब वो सितारा पाकिस्तान का हो तो वो भारत के ख़िलाफ़ किसी मुक़ाबले पर चूकना नहीं चाहता। पाकिस्तानी बल्लेबाज फखर ज़मन ने चैम्पियंस ट्रॉफ़ी के फाइनल को वो अहम पड़ाव बना लिया और भारत के ख़िलाफ़ एक ताबड़तोड़ शतक बना दिया।
