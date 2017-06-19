आपका शहर Close

चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: भारत-पाक मैच से पहले क्या कहता है सट्टा बाजार

पवन नाहर

Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:57 AM IST
Champions Trophy 2017 Betting Market Speculations for India Pakistan Match

एशिया कप 2015 के बाद भारत और पाकिस्तान पहली बार आमने-सामने होंगे। इस मेगा इवेंट के लिए जहां दोनों टीमों ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है, वहीं फैंस भी इस 'प्राइम टाइम शो' के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर चुके हैं। दोनों चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वियों के बीच महामुकाबले से पहले सट्टा बाजार में भी दिवाली-सी रौनक छाई हुई है। जानिए क्या कहता है सट्टा बाजार का भाव:

