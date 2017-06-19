बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी 2017: भारत-पाक मैच से पहले क्या कहता है सट्टा बाजार
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Champions Trophy 2017 Betting Market Speculations for India Pakistan Match
{"_id":"593262d34f1c1bcb63bdbd53","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-betting-market-speculations-for-india-pakistan-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 2017: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Mon, 19 Jun 2017 10:57 AM IST
एशिया कप 2015 के बाद भारत और पाकिस्तान पहली बार आमने-सामने होंगे। इस मेगा इवेंट के लिए जहां दोनों टीमों ने पूरी तैयारी कर ली है, वहीं फैंस भी इस 'प्राइम टाइम शो' के लिए बेसब्री से इंतजार कर चुके हैं। दोनों चिर-प्रतिद्वंद्वियों के बीच महामुकाबले से पहले सट्टा बाजार में भी दिवाली-सी रौनक छाई हुई है। जानिए क्या कहता है सट्टा बाजार का भाव:
Most Viewed
{"_id":"593e21df4f1c1b87509bea56","slug":"five-major-reasons-behind-india-s-win-against-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u091c\u0940\u0924 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0935\u091c\u0939\u0947\u0902, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0938\u0947 \u0926\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093f\u0923 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u091f\u0947\u0915\u0947 \u0918\u0941\u091f\u0928\u0947","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593d646e4f1c1b2e6a9bef64","slug":"shikhar-dhawan-becomes-fastest-player-to-reach-1000-runs-in-icc-events","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u091a\u093f\u0928-\u0938\u094c\u0930\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u092a\u091b\u093e\u0921\u093c \u0927\u0935\u0928 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921 \u0915\u0947 '\u0936\u093f\u0916\u0930' \u092a\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"593262d34f1c1bcb63bdbd53","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-betting-market-speculations-for-india-pakistan-match","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 2017: \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924-\u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0938\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Also View
{"_id":"59324e384f1c1b7873bdb950","slug":"five-pakistan-players-to-watch-out-for-in-icc-champions-trophy-2017","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940 2017: \u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u094b \u0907\u0928 5 \u092a\u093e\u0915 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u092f\u0930\u094d\u0938 \u0938\u0947 \u0930\u0939\u0928\u093e \u0939\u094b\u0917\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0935\u0927\u093e\u0928","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5932469c4f1c1bf946bdaf5c","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-match-3-preview-sri-lanka-vs-south-africa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0948\u0902\u092a\u093f\u092f\u0902\u0938 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0949\u092b\u0940: \u0936\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0932\u0902\u0915\u093e\u0908 \u091a\u0940\u0924\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u093f\u0915\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0909\u0925 \u0905\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0940\u0915\u0940 \u0936\u093f\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"59325bcf4f1c1bac0dbdd333","slug":"virat-kohli-does-not-have-veto-power-to-choose-coach-for-indian-cricket-team","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BCCI \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0939\u0948\u0902 '\u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f', \u0915\u094b\u091a \u092a\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u091a\u0932\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u0928\u092e\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0940","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5930bd614f1c1b2a54bda991","slug":"champions-trophy-2017-match-2-live-australia-vs-new-zealand","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"AUSvsNZ : \u092c\u093e\u0930\u093f\u0936 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0932\u0924\u0947 \u092e\u0948\u091a \u0930\u0926\u094d\u0926, \u0926\u094b\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u091f\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b 1-1 \u0905\u0902\u0915","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top