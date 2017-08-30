बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चौथे वन-डे में श्रीलंका के कप्तान के खेलने पर सस्पेंस!
Updated Wed, 30 Aug 2017 08:29 AM IST
Photo Credit: hindustan times
श्रीलंका के कार्यवाहक कप्तान चमारा कपूगेदरा के टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ चौथे वन-डे में खेलने पर सस्पेंस गहरा गया है। भारत और श्रीलंका के बीच सीरीज का चौथा वन-डे गुरुवार को कोलंबो के आर प्रेमदासा स्टेडियम में खेला जाएगा। कपूगेदरा पीठदर्द की समस्या से जूझ रहे हैं और इसी वजह से उनके खेलने पर संदेह की स्थिति बनी हुई है।
