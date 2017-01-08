बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस कीवी बल्लेबाज ने तोड़ा मैकुलम का सबसे ज्यादा छक्कों का रिकॉर्ड, दिलाई टीम को जीत
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 05:09 PM IST
न्यूजीलैंड और बांग्लादेश के बीच खेली जा रही तीन मैचों की टी-20 सीरीज के तीसरे मैच में न्यूजीलैंड के खब्बू बल्लेबाज का बल्ला ऐसा चला कि बांग्लादेश के गेंदबाज पस्त हो गए।
