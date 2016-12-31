बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
धोनी जैसा लुक और बैटिंग ने बनाया रातोंरात स्टार, लेकिन जल्दी ही राह से भटका
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 12:37 AM IST
Photo Credit: Getty Images
महेंद्र सिंह धोनी ने करियर की शुरुआत में लंबे बाल रखे थे। बालों की तरह धोनी लंबे सिक्स भी लगाते थे। झारखंड से आने वाले धोनी की तरह उन्हीं के राज्य के एक और क्रिकेटर ने लंबे बाल और लंबे छक्कों से कई लोगों को अपना मुरीद बनाया।
