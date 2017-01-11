बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
B’day Spl: ये खिलाड़ी बने ‘द वॉल’ राहुल द्रविड़ की बॉलिंग का शिकार
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:27 AM IST
टीम इंडिया की वॉल कहे जाने वाले राहुल द्रविड़ ने क्रिकेट की दुनिया के हर फॉर्मेट में रन बनाए हैं। टेस्ट और वनडे की तकनीक में सबसे कुशल बल्लेबाजों में शुमार द्रविड़ बुधवार को 44 साल के हो गए हैं। द्रविड़ ने क्रिकेट में कुल 24,000 से अधिक रन बनाए हैं। द्रविड़ ने लंबे समय तक टीम इंडिया के लिए विकेटकीपिंग भी की है।
