भारत दौरे पर जीत के लिए यह फॉर्मूला अपनाएगी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम
पाकिस्तान का तीन मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज में 3-0 से सूपड़ा साफ करने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कोच डेरल लैहमन ने कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को भारत के खिलाफ अगले महीने से शुरू होने वाली आगामी सीरीज में भारत के खिलाफ प्रतिस्पर्धी होने के लिए जूते रगड़ने होंगे। इसके साथ ही टीम में कई रणनीतिक बदलाव करने होंगे।
