भारत दौरे पर जीत के लिए यह फॉर्मूला अपनाएगी ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 02:03 AM IST
Batting long periods of time is going to be the key in Indian tour

पाकिस्तान का तीन मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज में 3-0 से सूपड़ा साफ करने के बाद ऑस्ट्रेलिया के कोच डेरल लैहमन ने कहा है कि ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम को भारत के खिलाफ अगले महीने से शुरू होने वाली आगामी सीरीज में भारत के खिलाफ प्रतिस्पर्धी होने के लिए जूते रगड़ने होंगे। इसके साथ ही टीम में कई रणनीतिक बदलाव करने होंगे। 

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

﻿