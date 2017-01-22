बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लड़की की वजह से एक बार फिर क्रिकेटर पहुंचा जेल
{"_id":"5884c8664f1c1bc77cf0031a","slug":"bangladeshi-cricket-arafat-sunny-arrested-for-posting-objectionable-pictures-of-his-girlfriend","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u093e \u091c\u0947\u0932","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 08:28 PM IST
बांग्लादेश के स्पिनर अराफात सनी को ढ़ाका में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 30 वर्षीय गेंदबाज पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की निजी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने इन तस्वीरों का प्रचार भी किया।
