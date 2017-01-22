आपका शहर Close

लड़की की वजह से एक बार फिर क्रिकेटर पहुंचा जेल

टीम डिजिटल, अमर उजाला/ नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 08:28 PM IST
Bangladeshi Cricket Arafat Sunny Arrested For Posting Objectionable Pictures Of His Girlfriend

बांग्लादेश के स्पिनर अराफात सनी को ढ़ाका में गिरफ्तार किया गया है। 30 वर्षीय गेंदबाज पर आरोप है कि उन्होंने अपनी गर्लफ्रेंड की निजी तस्वीरें सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर की हैं। साथ ही उन्होंने इन तस्वीरों का प्रचार भी किया।

