आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

मात्र 4 गेंदों में बांग्लादेश के इस गेंदबाज ने लुटा लिए 92 रन!

+बाद में पढ़ें

amarujala.com- Presented by: पवन नाहर

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 06:45 PM IST
Bangladeshi bowler concedes 92 runs in just 4 balls

क्रिकेट की दुनिया में अजीबोगरीब घटनाएं देखने को मिल रहीं हैं। कभी कोई टी-20 में दोहरा शतक जड़ देता है, तो कोई मैदान में गेंद या बल्ले से आतिशबाजी का शानदार मुजायरा करते हैं। मगर कभी कभी किसी टीम के नाम शर्मनाक और हैरतअंगेज रिकॉर्ड भी दर्ज हो जाते हैं।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

hindi news cricket news

तेल का खेल

15 दिन में नहीं, इन 5 शहरों में हर रोज बदलेंगी पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें

Fuel prices to be revised every day in five cities from May 1

Most Viewed

IPL-10: इन खिला़ड़ियों के नाम दर्ज हैं सबसे ज्यादा छक्के जड़ने का रिकॉर्ड

Most Sixes Hit By Batmen In IPL
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

मात्र 4 गेंदों में बांग्लादेश के इस गेंदबाज ने लुटा लिए 92 रन!

Bangladeshi bowler concedes 92 runs in just 4 balls
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

IPL-10: अंबानी की परिवार की पार्टी में भज्जी के बेटी ने जमाया रंग

Mukesh and Nita Ambani Threw A Party For Successful 10 years of Mumbai Indians
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

Also View

IPL-10: जीत की हैट्रिक बनाने के इरादे मुंबई के खिलाफ उतरेंगे सनराइजर्स

IPL 2017 Match 10 Preview Mumbai Indians Vs Sunrisers Hyderabad
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

IPL-10: अंबानी की परिवार की पार्टी में भज्जी के बेटी ने जमाया रंग

Mukesh and Nita Ambani Threw A Party For Successful 10 years of Mumbai Indians
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

IPL-10: गेंदबाजों और बल्लेबाजों की नहीं, विकेटकीपरों की आईपीएल की यह टीम

Delhi Daredevils is Full of Wicket Keeper Batsmen
  • बुधवार, 12 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top