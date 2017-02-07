ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच ने कहा, इस भारतीय का हमारे पास तोड़ नहीं!
भारतीय सरजमीं पर चार टेस्ट मैच खेलने आ रही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के कोच डैरेन लेहमन इन दिनों टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ रणनीति बनाने में जुटे हैं लेकिन उन्हें टीम इंडिया के एक धुरंधर बल्लेबाज का कोई तोड़ नजर नहीं आ रहा है।
