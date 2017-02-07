आपका शहर Close

ऑस्ट्रेलियाई कोच ने कहा, इस भारतीय का हमारे पास तोड़ नहीं! 

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 10:59 PM IST
Australian coach darren lehmann says australian bowler have no plan to stop virat kohli

भारतीय सरजमीं पर चार टेस्ट मैच खेलने आ रही ऑस्ट्रेलियाई टीम के कोच डैरेन लेहमन इन दिनों टीम इंडिया के खिलाफ रणनीति बनाने में जुटे हैं लेकिन उन्हें टीम इंडिया के एक धुरंधर बल्लेबाज का कोई तोड़ नजर नहीं आ रहा है। 

australian coach darren lehmann australian vs india

