कौन और क्यों दिलाना चाहता है विराट कोहली को गुस्सा?
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Cricket
›
Cricket News
›
Australian captain Steve smith want to provoke Virat Kohli duringu pcoming tour of India {"_id":"586287994f1c1b741aeec029","slug":"australian-captain-steve-smith-want-to-provoke-virat-kohli-duringu-pcoming-tour-of-india","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094c\u0928 \u0914\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0926\u093f\u0932\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0935\u093f\u0930\u093e\u091f \u0915\u094b\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u0917\u0941\u0938\u094d\u0938\u093e?\u00a0","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
लगातार पांच टेस्ट सीरीज से विजय रथ पर सवार टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली को दुनिया के सबसे एग्रेसिव क्रिकेट खिलाड़ियों में से एक माना जाता है। लेकिन विराट ने इस एग्रेशन को अपनी ताकत बना लिया है। वह मैदान पर अपनी भावनाओं और आक्रामकता का प्रदर्शन करने में पीछे नहीं रहते हैं।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.